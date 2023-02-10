Soccer Spain Racism

FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gets up from the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Real Madrid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Dec. 30, 2022. Spanish league club Valladolid has on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 suspended 12 season-ticket holders while it and authorities investigate their alleged use of verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior. The incident occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Dec. 30.

 Pablo Garcia - stringer, AP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valladolid has suspended 12 season ticket holders while it and authorities investigate their alleged use of verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior.

The Spanish club, which made the announcement Thursday evening, said the dozen club members would not be allowed to use their tickets to attend games while the probe was ongoing into the incidents that occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Dec. 30. Valladolid said it collaborated with police to identify them.


