Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, third from left, meets with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize, Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler, left, and father Michel Fedou, partially hidden at right, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where Benedict XVI lives, in this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Second from left, is the foundation's president Father Federico Lombardi, and fourth from left is Benedict XVI's long-time personal secretary Bishop Georg Gänswein.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, J.Ratzinger Vatican Foundation

ROME (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was in stable condition Friday after experiencing a health decline and was able to participate in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome prepared to honor “this last stretch of his pilgrimage.”

The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin Friday afternoon saying Benedict had been able to rest well for a second night.


