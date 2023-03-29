Support Local Journalism

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday and canceled his audiences for the next two days to undergo previously scheduled tests, the Vatican said.

The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at Gemelli University Hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021. But his audiences through Friday were canceled, raising questions about Francis' participation during the Vatican's Holy Week activities starting Sunday.


