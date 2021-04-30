Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020 by Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. The oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday, April 30, 2021, in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country.