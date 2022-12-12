Venezuela Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Ariana Cubillos - staff, AP

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting Jan. 1, a measure repeatedly postponed following the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbors.

Relations between the countries were broken off in 2019, but Maduro has said the environment is conducive to improved ties with the election of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's first leftist president. The neighbors resumed diplomatic relations in September.


