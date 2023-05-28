...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will remain near minor flood stage
through Sunday evening before rising back into flood stage
through at least Friday.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
Gondolas navigate Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
A gondola navigates along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
People look at Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
A gondola crosses Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
Gondolas navigate Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
A gondola navigates along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
People look at Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Luigi Costantini - stringer, AP
A gondola crosses Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.