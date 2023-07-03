Ground staff practice moving the covers on the outside courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, bottom, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England ahead of the championships which start on Monday, Thursday June 29, 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns during a practice session, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, Saturday July 1, 2023, ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships which start on Monday.
Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova plays a return to Belgium's Maryna Zanevska during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
A member of the ground staff uses a leaf blower and Serbia's Novak Djokovic wafts his towel to assist with drying the court as Argentina's Pedro Cachin looks on after a rain break in their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic grabs the net to stop himself toppling over as he plays Argentina's Pedro Cachin in a first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Officials assist after Venus Williams of the US slipped as she plays Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Venus Williams of the US gets medical treatment during a timeout as she plays Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Officials assist after Venus Williams of the US slipped as she plays Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Venus Williams of the US waves as she leaves the court after losing to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, left, greets Venus Williams of the US at the net after beating her in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Steven Paston - foreign subscriber, PA
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Iga Swiatek of Poland takes part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
United States' Venus Williams practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Britain, ahead of the championships starting tomorrow, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
John Walton - foreign subscriber, PA
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns to Australia's Max Purcell during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating China's Zhu Lin in the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates defetating China's Zhu Lin in the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Venus Williams of the US run back to return a lob to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina serves to Venus Williams of the US in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Venus Williams of the US returns to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — As Venus Williams entered Centre Court for her 24th Wimbledon appearance at age 43, greeted by a standing ovation, she held a green exercise band overhead with both hands and stretched it while striding to her sideline seat.
Once her first-round match against Elina Svitolina began, Williams played like a throwback version of herself. Those big serves. Those crisp strokes. Quickly, she was a point from a 3-0 lead on Monday.
