FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregón poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2013. Spain’s ruling Socialist party says it will study toughening legislation covering surrogate pregnancies following the revelation that Obregón, a 68-year-old Spanish TV celebrity, used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby.

 Andres Kudacki - stringer, AP

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s ruling Socialist party said Thursday it will study toughening legislation covering surrogate pregnancies following the revelation that a 68-year-old popular Spanish television celebrity used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby.

Actress and presenter Ana Obregón grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and the country's political parties Wednesday when the socialite magazine ¡Hola! published a front-page photograph of her with a baby in arms, announcing she was the mother of a baby girl born by a surrogate mother.


