KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The race for the record to have successfully scaled Mount Everest the most number of times is still on.

Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, 48, plans to climb the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak next year in an attempt to again match the record set by a fellow Sherpa guide.


