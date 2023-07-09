Support Local Journalism

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Victoria Azarenka said it “wasn't fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina on Sunday.

Azarenka, who's from Belarus, had just lost a third-set tiebreaker and — knowing that Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players after matches in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — walked directly to the umpire to shake hands.


