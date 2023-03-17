Pallets burn as protesters demonstrate at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power.
People run from tear gas fired by French riot police during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
A woman holds a sign reading "France says no" during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
French energy workers on strike burn pallets near the oil giant TotalEnergies refinery in Donges, western France, Thursday, March 16, 2023. France's government on Thursday invoked a special constitutional power to enact a contentious pension bill without a vote in parliament. The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.
Unions members use flares during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters smash a shop window during a demonstration against the government's plan to raise the retirement age to 64, in Paris, France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters are reflected in a billboard during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Protesters walk during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.
Municipality workers block the entrance of a waste incarnation plant in Paris, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A burning container placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
Students walk past a graffiti that reads, "strike, blocking, sabotage" at the closed Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote.
A graffiti reads "long live the CGT" at the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A truck reverses out of the blocked Marseille port entrance in Marseille, southern France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote.
A student walks past the blocked entrance of the Nanterre university, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads general strike till the total withdrawal".
Students gather outside of the blocked university of Nanterre, outside Paris, Friday, march 17, 2023. Students blocked the Nanterre university in protest over President Macron's decision to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. Banner reads, "facing the deadlock mass revolt".
Oil workers on strike gather next to a blockade with a banner that reads, "64 no" at the Donges oil refinery, western France, Friday, March 17, 2023. Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.
A man walks past uncollected garbages in Paris, Friday March 17, 2023, as sanitation workers are on strike. Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.
Police officers clear the Concorde square after a demonstration near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Thomas Padilla - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Daniel Cole - stringer, AP
Jeremias Gonzalez - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
Lewis Joly - stringer, AP
PARIS (AP) — Angry protesters took to the streets in Paris and other cities for a second day on Friday, trying to pressure lawmakers to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron's government and doom the unpopular retirement age increase he's trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly.
A day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invoked a special constitutional power to skirt a vote in the chaotic lower chamber, lawmakers on the right and left filed no-confidence motions to be voted on Monday.
At the elegant Place de Concorde, a festive protest by several thousand, with chants, dancing and a huge bonfire, degenerated into a scene echoing the night before. Riot police charged and threw tear gas to empty the huge square across from the National Assembly after troublemakers climbed scaffolding on a renovation site, arming themselves with wood. They lobbed fireworks and paving stones at police in a standoff.
On Thursday night, security forces charged and used water cannons to evacuate the area, and small groups then set street fires in chic neighborhoods nearby. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told radio station RTL that 310 people were arrested overnight, most of them in Paris.
Mostly small, scattered protests were held in cities around France, from a march in Bordeaux to a rally in Toulouse. Port officers in Calais temporarily stopped ferries from crossing the English Channel to Dover. Some university campuses in Paris were blocked and protesters occupied a high-traffic ring road around the French capital.
Paris garbage collectors extended their strike for a 12th day, with piles of foul-smelling rubbish growing daily in the French capital. Striking sanitation workers continued to block Europe’s largest incineration site and two other sites that treat Paris garbage.
Some yellow vest activists, who mounted formidable protests against Macron’s economic policies during his first term, were among those who relayed Friday's Paris protest on social media. Police say that “radicalized yellow vests” are among troublemakers at protest marches.
Trade unions organizing the opposition urged demonstrators to remain peaceful during more strikes and marches in the days ahead. They have called on people to leave schools, factories, refineries and other workplaces to force Macron to abandon his plan to make the French to work two more years, until 64, before receiving a full pension.
If the no-confidence votes fail, the bill becomes law. If a majority agrees, it would spell the end of the retirement reform plan and force the government to resign, although Macron could always reappoint Borne to name the new Cabinet.
“We are not going to stop,” CGT union representative Régis Vieceli told The Associated Press on Friday. He said overwhelming the streets with discontent and refusing to continue working is “the only way that we will get them to back down.”
Macron's conservative allies in the Senate passed the bill, but frantic counts of lower-house lawmakers Thursday showed a slight risk it would fall short of a majority, so Macron decided to invoke the constitution's Article 49-3 to bypass a vote.
Getting a no-confidence motion to pass will be challenging — none have succeeded since 1962, and Macron’s centrist alliance still has the most seats in the National Assembly. A minority of conservatives could stray from the Republicans party line, but it remains to be seen whether they're willing to bring down Macron's government.
Surk reported from Nice, France. Associated Press reporters Elaine Ganley, Alex Turnbull and Nicolas Garriga in Paris contributed to this report.
