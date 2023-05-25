...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Logan River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by this evening at midnight MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 5.3 feet (1713 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Thursday was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through the end of the month.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news conference at Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M., on July 11, 2021. Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday, May 25, 2023, before taking paying customers on brief trips to space. The company is planning its first commercial flight, a science mission with the Italian Air Force, in late June.
This photo released by Virgin Galactic shows mission specialist Jamila Gilbert, center, looking out one of the portal windows as she experiences weightlessness during a test flight on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Virgin Galactic completed what’s expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
This photo released by Virgin Galactic shows a view of Earth from Virgin Galactic's rocket plane as it reaches an altitude of more than 54 miles during a test flight on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
This photo released by Virgin Galactic shows mission specialist Christopher Huie, left, instructor Luke Mays, center, and mission specialist Jamila Gilbert during a test flight on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) — Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a “fantastic achievement.”
Six of the company's employees, including two pilots, landed at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after the short up-and-down flight that included a few minutes of weightlessness. It took about an hour for the mother ship to carry the spaceplane to an altitude of 44,500 feet (13,563 meters), where it was released and fired its rocket motor to make the final push.
