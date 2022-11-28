...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Clouds and gasses surround the Chaparrastique volcano in San Jorge, El Salvador, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Authorities in El Salvador are warning residents near the Chaparrastique in the eastern part of the country to be alert as the volcano has shown signs of increased activity.
Salvador Melendez - stringer, AP
Salvador Melendez - stringer, AP
Salvador Melendez - stringer, AP
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador on Monday warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the country's east to be alert after it began to erupt.
The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano located about 83 miles (135 kilometers) east of the capital. It said the eruption’s intensity was a 1 on a scale from 0 to 8.
The eruption began Sunday when the volcano launched rock and ash to areas surrounding the crater. There were no reported injuries.
Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said three municipalities were on alert.
Authorities were preparing 26 shelters that could accommodate more than 10,000 people and installing a command post to provide the most current information on the volcano’s activity.
The safety zone was extended to a radius of 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from the crater.
