...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
This photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covers the ground in Kozyrevsk, Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
In this photo provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute, volcanic ash covers the ground and trees after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption in Klyuchi village on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The volcano has erupted on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky.
In this photo provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute, volcanic ash covers the ground and houses after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption in Klyuchi village on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The volcano has erupted on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky.
In this photo provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute, volcanic ash covers a tree after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption in Klyuchi village on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The volcano has erupted on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky.
This photo released by the Head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district Oleg Bondarenko on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, shows volcanic ash covers the ground in Kozyrevsk, Ust-Kamchatsky district after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russian far east. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
Smoke and ash are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
Smoke and ash are visible during the the Shiveluch volcano's eruption on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanoes, erupted Tuesday, spewing clouds of ash 20 kilometers into the sky and covering broad areas with ash.
In this photo provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Volcanology Institute, volcanic ash covers a tree after the Shiveluch volcano's eruption in Klyuchi village on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The volcano has erupted on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 12 miles into the sky.
MOSCOW (AP) — A volcano spewed out ash for a second day Wednesday on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, throwing clouds of dust high into the sky and blanketing wide areas.
Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing dust over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfing several villages in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.
The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey said the eruption continued Wednesday, spewing clouds of dust 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) into the sky.
Since the start of the eruption, the area has been closed to aircraft and residents have been advised to stay indoors.
The villages located about 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) from the volcano, were covered by a 20-centimeter (nearly 8-inch) layer of dust. Residents posted videos showing the ash cloud plunging the area into darkness.
Shiveluch has two parts — the 3,283-meter (10,771-foot) Old Shiveluch, and the smaller, highly active Young Shiveluch.
The Kamchatka Peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world’s most concentrated area of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.
