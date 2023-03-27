Cuba Elections

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez prepares to vote at a polling station in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Cubans vote for the deputies that will make up the People's Power National Assembly, a unicameral parliament.

 Ramon Espinosa - staff, AP

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba's government reported Monday that abstention in National Assembly elections was 24.1%, a figure some analysts said reflects discontent with the island's economic crisis as well as a rise in apathy.

While a 75.9% voter turnout in Sunday’s voting is high compared with other countries, it is about nine percentage points lower than voter turnout in Cuba's 2018 National Assembly elections and far lower than the 94.2% turnout seen in 2013.


