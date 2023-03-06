Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARIS (AP) — Paris' Musee d’Orsay was, for the duration of Louis Vuitton’s 15-minute show, a museum transformed: A buzzing circus of sparkle and camera flashes where the rich, powerful and famous mingled on the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere put on a resplendent and passionate vintage-tinged ode to French style, prompting cheers from the audience that echoed around the lofty chambers.

Meanwhile, earthy scents pricked guests’ noses as they entered the venue for Stella McCartney: A manege. Shivers from the cold were quickly succeeded by gasps, when seven horses suddenly galloped in from a side door followed by an exuberant handler. The show that incorporated equestrian themes was a visual and sensory statement from McCartney, a prominent animal rights campaigner.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.