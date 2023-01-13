Support Local Journalism

MONTREAL (AP) — A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year's Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday.

The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she had given two months before had tested positive for a banned substance. The result was reported later because the laboratory which tested the sample had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.


