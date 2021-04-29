Watchdog: US aid to Venezuela driven by more than just need

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, charred trucks that were part of a humanitarian aid convoy attempting to cross into Venezuela sit parked on the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia. A new report published on April 16, 2021, by the inspector general at the U.S. Agency for International Development said the deployment of the aid was driven in part to the U.S.' pursuit of regime change rather than just technical analysis of the needs and best ways to help struggling Venezuelans.