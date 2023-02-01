Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — A popular song by Tom Jones that has been a regular feature at Welsh sporting events will not be performed at the Six Nations tournament amid allegations of sexism, bullying and racism at the Welsh Rugby Union.

“Delilah,” which was first released in 1968, contains lyrics that are “problematic and upsetting to some supporters,” read a statement issued Wednesday on behalf of the WRU.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.