NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West Africa's regional bloc says heads of state will meet Thursday to discuss their next steps after Niger's military junta defied the bloc's deadline to reinstate the country's ousted president while its mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack.

State television reported the junta's latest actions Sunday night, hours before the deadline set by regional bloc ECOWAS, which has warned of using military force if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum isn't returned to power.


