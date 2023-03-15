Europe Mobile Show Things To Watch

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has on Wednesday, March 15 rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in a new advance for the technology that’s caught the world's attention.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in the next step for a technology that’s caught the world's attention.

The new system can figure out tax deductions and answer questions like a Shakespearan pirate, for example, but it still “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors.


