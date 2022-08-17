WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization talks to the media regarding the coronavirus COVID-19 at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. In an emotional statement at a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 WHO Director-General _ who is an Ethnic Tigrayan _ said the situation in his home country of Ethiopia, where 6 million people in Tigray have essentially been cut from the world, is worse than any other humanitarian crisis in the world.

 Salvatore Di Nolfi

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization described the persistent crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and wondered aloud Wednesday if the reason global leaders have not responded was due to “the color of the skin of the people in Tigray.”

In an emotional statement at a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - himself an Ethnic Tigrayan - said the situation caused by the ongoing conflict in his home country is worse than any other humanitarian crisis in the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.