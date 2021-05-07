FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia. A key World Health Organization panel is set on Friday, May 7 to decide whether to authorize emergency of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. The review by a WHO technical advisory group potentially paves the way for millions of doses of a Sinopharm vaccine to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed distribution program in the coming weeks or months.