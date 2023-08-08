Australia Mushroom Deaths

In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch.

 Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police on Wednesday were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch.

Homicide detectives have been investigating the case. Police have interviewed the woman who they say cooked the meal at her home on July 29 but didn't become ill herself. Police released her without filing any charges but say she remains a suspect.


