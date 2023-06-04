...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt high mountain snowpack and
increase river flows.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
As rivers continue to run high, cold and fast, stay away from
riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull, but gradually
falling.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.9 feet (1290 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate just below
action stage (5.0 feet, 1374 cfs) this week. Minor inundation
of low lying areas adjacent to the river channel will
continue.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighter Kalen MacMullin of Sydney, Nova Scotia, works on a fire in Shelburne County, N.S. on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
A helicopter contracted by the province drops water on a hot spot in Yankeetown, Nova Scotia, as an excavator makes a fire break, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables crew members Matt Sartoris (left) and Ryan McLellan cool off while fighting wildfires near Tantallon, Nova Scotia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables firefighters Walter Scott, left, and Zac Simpson work on a fire in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia onThursday, June 1, 2023. Rain and a rainy forecast for the weekend have fire officials hopeful they can get the largest wildfire ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia under control.
HO - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia via The Canadian Press
In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia
Firefighters rest at a command center within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, Nova Scotia, outside of Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Darren Calabrese - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Uncredited - hogp, Communications Nova Scotia
In this aerial image, collapsed bridge between the Clyde River and Port Clyde as wildfires burn in Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 .
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes in Canada's Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia is now contained, while a second wildfire remains out of control, officials said Sunday.
Nova Scotia's natural resources department said the Tantallon fire northwest of Halifax is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out.
