Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs secured a clear governing majority in an election, though it was clear that a populist anti-immigration party surged to become the country's second largest political force.

With more than 94% of the ballots counted, the center-right opposition that includes the populist Sweden Democrats, had a razor-thin edge over the governing Social Democrats and their allies in the center-left bloc.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you