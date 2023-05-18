...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
A security person stands guard as journalists queue up to enter the International Media Center ahead of the Group of Seven (G-7) nations' meetings Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Hiroshima, western Japan.
A police officer works at the Peace Memorial Park, where leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies are expected to visit, in Hiroshima, western Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023, ahead of the G-7 summit.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, second left, and Japan's Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino, left, inspect a guard of honour on board the Japanese aircraft carrier, JS Izumo, during a visit to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSF) at Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo, ahead of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Thursday, May 18, 2023.
FILE - Police officers patrol on the river near the famed Atomic Bomb Dome as Japan's police beef up security ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan on May 17, 2023. Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies will gather this weekend for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II. The leaders are expected to strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging their continuing support for Ukraine.
Police officers patrol on the river near the famed Atomic Bomb Dome as Japan's police beef up security ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
FILE - Protesters gather near the famed Atomic Bomb Dome ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies will gather this weekend for the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II. The leaders are expected to strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging their continuing support for Ukraine.
Police officers stand guard near the main venue for the Group of Seven nations' meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan Thursday, May 18, 2023. Leaders of seven of the world’s most powerful democracies will gather this weekend for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, the location of the world's first atomic attack at the end of World War II.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, left, is welcomed as she arrives at Hiroshima Airport in Mihara, east of Hiroshima, western Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023, ahead of the Group of Seven nations' meetings. The G-7 summit starts Friday.
Police outnumber protesters at a rally against the G-7 being held next to the Atomic Bomb Dome war memorial, ahead of the group's meeting in Hiroshima, western Japan, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The G-7 summit starts Friday.
President Joe Biden walks down the the steps of Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Biden is traveling to attend the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
President Joe Biden, third left, greets troops upon his arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Biden made the stop on his way to attend the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
World leaders land in Hiroshima for G-7 meeting, with Ukraine war high on agenda
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has begun talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders ahead of the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — World leaders landed Thursday for a Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack, with Russia’s war in Ukraine expected to be high on the agenda.
The Japan-U.S. alliance is the “very foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida told Biden in opening remarks.
“We very much welcome that the cooperation has evolved in leaps and bounds,” he said.
Biden said: “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do."
The U.S. president exited Air Force One and briefly greeted troops at nearby Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.
As G-7 attendees made their way to Hiroshima, Moscow unleashed yet another aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital. Loud explosions thundered through Kyiv during the early hours, marking the ninth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the city after weeks of relative quiet.
“The crisis in Ukraine: I’m sure that’s what the conversation is going to start with,” said Matthew P. Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said there will be “discussions about the battlefield” in Ukraine and on the "state of play on sanctions and the steps that the G-7 will collectively commit to on enforcement in particular.”
G-7 leaders and invited guests from several other counties are also expected to discuss how to deal with China's growing assertiveness and military buildup as concerns rise that it could could try to seize Taiwan by force, sparking a wider conflict. China claims the self-governing island as its own and its ships and warplanes regularly patrol near it.
Security was tight in Hiroshima, with thousands of police deployed at numerous points throughout the city. A small group of protesters was considerably outnumbered by police as they gathered Wednesday evening beside the ruins of the Atomic Peace Dome memorial, holding signs including one which read “No G7 Imperialist Summit!”
In a bit of dueling diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the leaders of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for a two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xi’an starting Thursday.
During the meeting in Hiroshima, Kishida hopes to highlight the risks of nuclear proliferation. Leaders are expected to visit a memorial park that commemorates the 1945 atomic bombing by the U.S. that destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people.
North Korea’s nuclear program and a spate of recent missile tests have crystalized fears of an potential attack. So have Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. China, meanwhile, is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.
The leaders are due to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
The debate over raising the debt limit in the U.S., the world's largest economy, has threatened to overshadow the G-7 talks. Biden plans to hurry back to Washington after the summit for debt negotiations, scrapping planned meetings in Papua New Guinea and Australia.
The British prime minister arrived in Japan earlier Thursday and paid a visit to the JS Izumo, a ship that can carry helicopters and fighter jets able to take off and land vertically.
During their bilateral meeting Thursday, Sunak and Kishida are expected to announce a series of new agreements on issues including defense; trade and investment; technology; and climate change, Sunak's office said.
The G-7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
A host of other countries have been invited to take part. The G-7 hopes to strengthen its members' ties with countries outside the world's richest industrialized nations, while shoring up support for efforts like isolating Russia.
Leaders from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea are among those participating as guests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join by video link.
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed reporting from Air Force One.
