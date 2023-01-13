Support Local Journalism

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Friday in Europe and Asia after news that U.S. consumer inflation slowed last month pushed Wall Street benchmarks higher.

Germany's DAX was flat at 15,063.33 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% to 7,007.77. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% to 7,841.77. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.


