...Threat for snow squalls late this afternoon and evening...
A cold front will move eastward across Utah and southwest Wyoming
this evening. This cold front will aid in the development of
scattered, locally heavy snow showers and snow squalls from late
this afternoon through this evening. These snow showers and
squalls will be capable of causing low visibility, rapid changes
in visibility, gusty winds and difficult driving conditions. These
conditions have the potential of impacting the Wednesday evening
commute. Those with travel plans late this afternoon and evening
should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
For more information from NOAA/s National Weather Service visit...
http://weather.gov/saltlakecity
For information on potential travel impacts visit...
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx
Participants hold signs representing International Women's Day during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Lee Jin-man - staff, AP
Women activists shout slogan during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Tatan Syuflana - staff, AP
Cambodian workers participate in an event to celebrate International Women's Day with a theme of "Support women and girls for the justice of all," on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Heng Sinith - staff, AP
Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Rafiq Maqbool - staff, AP
Women take selfie photos while they participate in the flash mob at the Alexandrinsky Theatre celebrating upcoming International Women's Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia, where men give flowers and gifts to female relatives, friends and colleagues.
Dmitri Lovetsky - staff, AP
Women supporters of a religious party "Jamaat-e-Islami" participate in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The day officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, is celebrated around the world on March 8.
K.M. Chaudary - staff, AP
A woman, who sells fruit to earn a living for her family, waits for customers along roadside, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Pakistan is observing the International Women's Day with other nations.
K.M. Chaudary - staff, AP
A protester raises her clenched fist while holding a red rose during a protest in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
People march during a rally on International Women's Day in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Christine Lagarde, right, President, European Central Bank (ECB), arrive during the event "International Women's Day 2023 a conversation between Christine Lagarde and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala", at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
MARTIAL TREZZINI - foreign subscriber, Keystone
Lawmakers show copies of a joint statement submitted by representatives of women's rights groups on International Women's Day in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Women's rights activists in Japan renewed their demand Wednesday for the government to allow married couples the option to keep both of their surnames, saying the current practice in which most women face social pressure to adopt their husbands' surnames — a prewar tradition based on paternalistic family values — widens gender inequality.
Mari Yamaguchi - staff, AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his nationwide congratulation on International Women's Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Mikhail Metzel - pool, Pool Sputnik Kremlin
Protesters raise their clenched fists while holding red roses during a protest in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A protester shouts at police as they are temporarily blocked while trying to march near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
A protester wears a mask of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines as they mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Aaron Favila - staff, AP
Protestors attend a rally in support to the women of Iran and Afghanistan on the International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
A man carries a bouquet of fresh flowers from a flower market on International Women's Day, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Mindaugas Kulbis - stringer, AP
Women gather for a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. One of the main demands that the activists voiced at the rally was the adoption of a law on domestic violence. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Kazakhstan.
Vladimir Tretyakov - foreign subscriber, NUR.KZ
Protestors attend a rally in support to the women of Iran and Afghanistan on the International Women's Day 2023 in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
Leadership of Women of the Wall Yochi Rappeport, center, and Rachel Cohen Yeshurun, right, read the Book of Esther during the Jewish holiday of Purim that coincides this year with International Women's Day, in the women's section at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The group has waged a decades-long fight for gender equality at the the holiest site where Jews can pray.
MADRID (AP) — Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
While activists in some nations noted advances, repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence worldwide highlighted the ongoing struggle to secure women's rights.
Progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back,” Guterres said.
The United Nations recognized International Women's Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries.
Women gathered in Pakistan’s major cities to march amid tight security. Organizers said the demonstrations were aimed at seeking rights guaranteed by the constitution. Some conservative groups last year threatened to stop similar marches by force.
Women’s rights activists in Japan held a small rally to renew their demand for the government to allow married couples to keep using different surnames. Under the 1898 civil code, a couple must adopt “the surname of the husband or wife” at the time of marriage.
The activists argued the law contributes to gender inequality because women experience strong pressure to take their husband’s name. Surveys show majority support for both men and women keeping their own names.
In the Philippines, hundreds of protesters from various women’s groups rallied in Manila for higher wages and decent jobs.
“We are seeing the widest gender pay gap,”protest leader Joms Salvador said. “We are seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of women workers who are in informal work without any protection.”
The United Nations identified Afghanistan as the most repressive in the world for women and girls since the Taliban takeover in 2021. The U.N. mission said Afghanistan’s new rulers were “imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.”
They have banned girls’ education beyond sixth grade and barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women must cover themselves from head to toe and also barred from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations.
In Spain, more than 1 million people were expected to attend raucous evening demonstrations in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities. Big rallies were also organized are also expected in many other cities around the world, while in some countries only minor events are held.
Spain on Tuesday passed a new parity law requiring that women — and men — make up at least 40% of the boards of directors of listed companies and large private companies. The same will apply to the Spanish government Cabinet.
Political parties also must have to have gender equity on their electoral lists, with names of male and female candidates alternating.
Activists and left-wing governments in Spain have advanced women's rights in areas such as abortion access, menstrual leave and parental leave over the past two decades. Many European countries also have made strides toward gender equity.
