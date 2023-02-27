Support Local Journalism

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares gained Monday in Europe after retreating in Asia, where they tracked Wall Street's latest decline.

Last week, U.S. shares suffered their worst setback since early December. Reports on inflation, the jobs market and retail spending have come in hotter than expected, leading analysts to raise forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates to slow the U.S. economy and cool inflation.


