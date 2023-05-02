...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Martin Rickett - foreign subscriber, PA
Martin Rickett - foreign subscriber, PA
The celebrity owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.
Reynolds and McElhenney were at the Racecourse Ground to join in on the wild celebrations when promotion was clinched with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood last month.
But goalkeeper Ben Foster had hinted there was more to come.
“They promised us a big deal at the end of the season,” Foster told CBS Sports last month. “They promised us a monster one (party) at the end of the season, (that) if we get promoted then they are going to take us away somewhere with a lot of flashing lights.”
Wrexham's women's team also won promotion in a year of double success for Reynolds and McElhenney. They will also be part of the parade.
“I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams," Wrexham councillor Nigel Williams said. "It will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham.”
The club, which was down on its luck before the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney, has gone on to earn global interest. The documentary “Welcome to Wrexham” is streamed around the world and has made household names of players like Paul Mullin and manager Phil Parkinson.
But the drama on the field has also demanded attention, with Wrexham involved in some thrilling matches on the way to promotion, including a 3-2 win over closest rival Notts County last month.
Promotion ends the club's 15-year absence from the English Football League.
“It’s been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support,” Wrexham CEO Fleur Robinson said ahead of the parade. “We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together.”
Wrexham has announced it will play the LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22 as part of a summer tour in the United States. Games against Premier League teams Manchester United and Chelsea have also been scheduled.
