South Korea Zebra Escape

Authorities of Seoul Metropolitan Facilities Management Corporation transport a zebra which escaped from a zoo, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

 Suh Dae-hyeon - foreign subscriber, Yonhap

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A young zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the busy streets of South Korea’s capital before emergency workers tranquilized the animal and brought it back to a zoo.

The zebra — a male named Sero that was born in the zoo in 2021 — was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening, said Choi Ye-ra, an official at the Children’s Grand Park in Seoul.


