Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — With his nation at war, the president of Ukraine turns to the world once again Wednesday, addressing leaders at the U.N. General Assembly via video link hours after Russia announced a partial mobilization of its military to make more resources available for the conflict.

On the same day that leaders of two of the world's most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — step up to have their say, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will become the only leader permitted to speak without showing up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.