Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah... Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion zone. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage. For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet (800 CFS). - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&