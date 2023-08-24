Support Local Journalism

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Voting is still underway in Zimbabwe, where hourslong delays in distributing ballot papers forced the president to extend the general election by a day at dozens of polling stations.

Some frustrated voters slept at polling stations in the capital, Harare, snuggling under blankets or lighting fires to keep warm.


