Sheryl Bomsta, in collaboration with the Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America, is organizing a wreath placement for veterans in the Montpelier Cemetery this December.

If you would like to donate a wreath or help with the placing of wreaths, you can contact Sheryl at (208) 540-0174, or scan the QR code seen here.

