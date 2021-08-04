Wright to celebrate 85 years Necia Seamons Necia Seamons Editor Author email Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lorrain Wright Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorraine Auger Wright is celebrating 85 years!Please join us to wish her Happy Birthday on Aug. 7, 2021 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Franklin City Building, 128 East Main, Franklin. No gifts, please. Just come visit and celebrate with us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wright Auger Birthday Year Franklin City Building Lorraine East Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Bull steals Thursday night show Dutch Bros Coffee plans Logan Main Street outlet Preston rodeo spectator draws praise, mockery for pointing gun at runaway bull 5-year-old Smithfield boy dies in accidental shooting