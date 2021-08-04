Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Lorraine Auger Wright is celebrating 85 years!

Please join us to wish her Happy Birthday on Aug. 7, 2021 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Franklin City Building, 128 East Main, Franklin.

No gifts, please. Just come visit and celebrate with us.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you