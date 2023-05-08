.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Bear Lake Athletic Club announced it will host its first annual Youth Strength Camp May 30-31 in Montpelier.
Co-owner Sam Burdick says the purpose of this camp is to help the youth of Bear Lake Valley grow in their knowledge base of health, nutrition, strength training, goal setting, and sport-specific muscle development.
This camp will be offered to two different age groups: Middle School (youth going into sixth through eighth grades next year) and High School (youth going into ninth through twelfth grades next year). On both days of camp, the High School group will meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Middle School group will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The camp will be held at the club's new location at 922 Washington Street.
"Moving into the bigger space has allowed for expansion of several different options and amenities," said Burdick, "including the ability to give back to the community with events like the Youth Strength Camp."
Camp registration is due May 15. Cost is $50 per individual. This will include both days of instruction and application, a camp t-shirt, a camp workbook with a summer workout plan, help with goal setting, and a follow-up group workout at the end of summer to track progress.
